KARACHI: The former Advisor to PM on Textile Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig inaugurated GTex Int’l Textile Machinery Expo at the Expo Centre, Karachi. There are 397 companies from 39 countries, including China, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey Spain, UK and the USA, participating in the Expo having 769 stalls displaying 690 brands of the world renowned textile machinery suppliers.

Dr Baig informed delegates and the media that it was a good opportunity for machine suppliers to sell textile machinery to Pakistan as the government had withdrawn custom duty and sales tax on the import of textile machinery to promote industrialisation in the country. Moreover, the government has also recently announced the Trade Enhancement package of Rs180 billion out of which Rs80 billion is for textile sector to boost the exports.

Dr Baig visited the stalls and foreign delegates expressed their satisfaction on the improved law and order and energy situation in Pakistan. The machine suppliers said they consider Pakistan as one of the most promising markets for sale of textile machinery and new technology.

