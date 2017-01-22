VERONA, Italy: At least 16 people died when a coach bringing Hungarian teenagers home from a skiing trip crashed and burst into flames on a northern Italian motorway overnight, authorities said on Saturday.

Emergency workers said that the bus carrying 56 people returning from France, most of them teenagers aged 14-16, as well as several teachers and two drivers, ploughed into a bridge pillar.

“At the moment, there are 16 confirmed deaths,” said Verona traffic police chief Girolamo Lacquaniti.

The accident has deeply shaken Hungary where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared a national day of mourning to be observed on Monday to remember the victims

It appeared the death toll from the tragedy near Verona at around 11:00 pm (2200 GMT) could have been much worse had it not been for the bravery and quick thinking of a teacher.

“Those who were seated at the back of the bus saved themselves by smashing the windows amid shouting and panic,” Hungary’s consul in Italy Judit Timaffy told Italian media.

“A gym teacher rescued lots of those on board by getting back on the bus. He was taken to hospital with serious burns on his back,” Timaffy said.

0



0







16 die in Italy school bus crash was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180939-16-die-in-Italy-school-bus-crash/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "16 die in Italy school bus crash" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180939-16-die-in-Italy-school-bus-crash.