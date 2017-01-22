BEIRUT: A car bomb blast killed at least four civilians at a camp for displaced Syrians by the border with Jordan on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

"A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of the Rukban camp on the Jordanian border, killing four displaced people and injuring others," said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Britain-based monitor. Jordan’s official Petra news agency, citing a military source, also reported the blast at the isolated makeshift camp, which houses around 85,000 Syrians according to the United Nations.

The source said 14 wounded people had been taken to a clinic in the border area for treatment, adding that no decision had been taken yet on whether they would be transported to Jordanian hospitals.

0



0







Bomb kills four at Syria-Jordan border camp was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180934-Bomb-kills-four-at-Syria-Jordan-border-camp/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bomb kills four at Syria-Jordan border camp" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180934-Bomb-kills-four-at-Syria-Jordan-border-camp.