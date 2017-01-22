LONDON: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will return to coach at their academy next month, the Premier League outfit said on Friday.

Gerrard had been widely tipped to join the Anfield coaching staff following his decision to leave LA Galaxy after 18 months with the MLS team.

The 36-year-old, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool before joining the Galaxy in 2015, will take up a full-time role at the Reds’ Kirkby youth complex from February.

Merseyside-born Gerrard spent 17 years with Liverpool having graduated from the academy, captaining his hometown team to Champions League glory in 2005 and FA Cup success a year later.

“It feels like completing the circle; returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion — it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool,” said Gerrard, who also won the UEFA Cup and three League Cups in his glittering Liverpool career.

“I don’t think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation.”

