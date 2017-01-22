OYEM, Gabon: Reigning champions the Ivory Coast will need to beat the Morocco of their former coach Herve Renard to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after a second draw in as many games on Friday.

The Ivorians had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 with DR Congo here in the day’s early game with Wilfried Bony and Geoffrey Serey Die getting their goals.

Later, Renard’s Morocco came from behind to defeat Togo 3-1 at the same venue.

DR Congo took an early lead when Neeskens Kebano slammed home, but Bony rose to head in the equaliser.

The Congolese were back in front before the half-hour mark as Junior Kabananga headed home at the back post.

However, midfielder Serey Die’s deflected long-range strike made it 2-2 in the second half and the Elephants could have won it late on, but Salomon Kalou’s stoppage-time effort was disallowed for a marginal offside call.

Floyd Ayite set up Dossevi to fire home inside five minutes for Togo.

However, Morocco had turned things around before the midway point in the first half thanks to two goals from set-pieces.

First Togo ‘keeper Kossi Agassa came and missed a corner and St Pauli forward Bouhaddouz headed in at the back post. Then Faycal Fajr whipped in a free-kick from wide on the left and midfielder Saiss headed home.

With Le Roy’s side forced to push men forward as they chased the game, Morocco put the outcome beyond doubt in the 72nd minute.

Not long on from the bench, Malaga’s En-nesyri tried his luck on his left foot from 25 yards and the ball bounced in front of Agassa on its way in as Morocco secured the most convincing win of the tournament so far.

