At least twenty people lost their lives in a powerful explosion in Parachinar. According to the officials, 50 people are critically wounded. The wounded are shifted to the Agency Headquarters hospital where there is a shortage of doctors and medical facilities.

The government claims about its achievement in fight against terrorism, but unfortunately it hasn’t had enough success in eliminating terrorism. At the moment, one doesn’t wish to ‘condemn’ the attack since it will not make any difference. The government is however urged to at least provide basic medical facility to the wounded.

Ammara Mushtaq

Jhung

0



0







The Parachinar carnage was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180901-The-Parachinar-carnage/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The Parachinar carnage" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180901-The-Parachinar-carnage.