High in universities

Drug abuse is rapidly increasing in the Pakistani society. Drugs have reached to reputable education institutions. Students abuse illegal narcotics just for fun. It is alarming that the higher authorities are silent over this serious issue. According to a report, 63 percent of students in Pakistan are drug addicts. Last year, a student of a private university lost his life due to drug overdose.

Easy availability of illegal drugs has resulted in rising number of drug addicts. Strict actions should be taken against drug dealers. The Anti-Narcotics Force should expand its operations to save the future generations of the country.

Noor Ul Huda Malik

D I Khan

