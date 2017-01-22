MINGORA: The protests started by the councillors and domestic consumers against the gas loadshedding in Swat district continued for the

second consecutive day on Saturday.

The protesters have set up a protest camp in front of the Saidu Sharif Police Station and displayed banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the prolonged gas loadshedding and in favour of their demands.

Convener of gas restoration committee Dr Khalid Mehmood, district, tehsil, neighbourhood nazims

and councillors, local elders and consumers attended

the camp.

Speaking to the participants, Dr Khalid Mehmood said excessive gas loadshedding was being carried out in Saidu Sharif, Guldarra, Rang Mohallah, Malukabad, Faizabad, Shahdarra and other areas of Swat district.

They said that the officials of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) subjected the consumers in the district to hours-long gas loadshedding in winter season, which they termed an unjust act.

They said that it was the responsibility of the elected representatives to take up the matter in the provincial assembly but lamented that they were ignoring the important issue.

They demanded the government and SNGPL high-ups to take note of the issue and provide relief to consumers.

