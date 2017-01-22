TANK: Public circles in the district have accused private pathological laboratories of fleecing patients and providing unauthentic results for tests of various fatal diseases.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, the residents called for monitoring on the part of the health department.

They have expressed concern that authorities had failed to monitor the prevailing state-of-affairs emerging because of increasing private clinical/pathological labs close to District Headquarters Hospital and other parts of the city.

It is to be noted here that currently the provincial government is spending millions of rupees in health sector to facilitate people of Tank with better healthcare services.

People complain that health authorities were not focusing on the important public issue of private labs, which have flooded the city and its adjoining rural parts and causing serious health problems owing to their certain role in the spread of diseases.

The local health department clearly declines to have any concern with private labs and it shifts the responsibility of monitoring to the district drugs inspector who has never been witnessed to have watch on them.

Several area residents accused the relevant drugs inspector of receiving handsome money to keep quiet over the situation and give them free hand to fleece patients.

Sibghatullah Mughal, president Tank Press Club, was of the view that the local hospital’s clinical lab lacked official pricelist of clinical/pathological tests.

Similarly, residents blamed that patients wishing X-Ray and ultrasound tests are referred to the clinics outside the hospital premises for their personal commercial interest, instead of conducting the same in the hospital.

0



0







Private medical labs ‘fleecing’ patients in Tank city was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180893-Private-medical-labs-fleecing-patients-in-Tank-city/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Private medical labs ‘fleecing’ patients in Tank city" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180893-Private-medical-labs-fleecing-patients-in-Tank-city.