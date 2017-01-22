-
Councillors reject allegations against officialJanuary 22, 2017Print : Peshawar
CHITRAL: The councillors on Saturday rubbished the allegations levelled against an assistant engineer and termed the accusations a bid to damage the reputation of what they argued an honest and devoted public servant.
Speaking at a press conference here, councillors including Mursaleen Khan, Sher Azam, Nisar Ahmad and others said that the village
council IV Chitral nazims
had levelled unfounded allegations against the Assistant Engr Fahim Jalal for cancelling tenders for projects in the area.
They said that the engineer had ordered cancelling the tenders by raising legal objections.
They said that the move enraged a group of councillors and they addressed a press conference in haste and levelled baseless allegations against the said officer.
They said that the said
officer was following rules and regulations and thus some vested interests were unhappy with him and started a malicious campaign against him.