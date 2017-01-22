Islamabad

The 9th International Summit and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards 2017 was conferred upon RIS for its programmes that achieve excellence in terms of services to stakeholders and innovative sustainable solutions to press social challenges, says a press release.

RIS demonstrates the leadership, sincerity and on-going commitment to incorporating ethical values, compliance with legal requirements, respect for individuals, involvement in communities and protection of the environment into the way they do business. The award was presented by Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ms. Shamaila Idrees, manager, Admissions, Communication & PR at RIS received the award on the behalf of CEO RIS & Rector MIUC Walid Mushtaq and RIS.

RIS is an educational institute where students not just acquire knowledge but it has initiated many ventures to promote innovation, technology-based programs that improve student performance and engagement particularly in science, technology, and math studies and among underserved communities.

Progressive program which has been initiated in Roots International Schools with the view to transform traditional teaching and learning to students centric environment offers subjects like eco literacy initiative, Nano technology, health & nutrition, art & design, robotics which has given a new dimension to better learning.

Roots International Schools has introduced 'BLINC' which serves as a bridge learning with interactive communication.

Every Year NFEH honors companies like RIS that have embedded CSR into its operations and integrated CSR into its business. In addition, these companies demonstrate that they are actively promoting CSR to both their internal and external stakeholders.

