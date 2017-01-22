Rabbani’s book of short stories ‘Invisible people’ appears

Islamabad

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has opened the pages of truth through his book ‘invisible People’, containing the stories of neglected people of the society, who work and the elite of the society get maximum benefit from their hard work.

The book of short stories appeared in the atmosphere when literature is being ignored as it is ear of journalism but Mian Raza Rabbani believes that it is only literature through which one could understand society and that was a reason that renewed Novelist Mastansar Hussain Tarar welcomes him in the world of literature and commented that Mian Raza Rabbani used mysticism in his writings of short stories to tell the truth.

Rosie Dastgir, author of ‘A Small Fortune’ while giving his views on short stories of Mian Raza Rabbani said that these evocative stories possess the depthless quality of fables, though written with realist intent, exploring the neglected underside of modern Pakistan life at its harsh.

She opined on back flip of collection of short stories that with sparse eloquence and candour, Raza Rabbani’s beautiful collection unfurls a panoply of Dickensian sense that delve beneath the surface of lives of villagers and urban strives of orphans and women, their mementos held fast in old tin trunks.

Renowned columnist Ghazi Salahuddin commented on the collection of short stories, “A leading politician is making his appearance as a creative writer.”

The collection of 11 short stories in the book of Mian Raza Rabbani actually is the stories of human beings who are invisible from the eyes of elite class of the society, but they take full benefit from the hard work of common man.

The short story “Imprisoned Law” in the book depicts the story of a woman who seeks justice and knock at the doors of law repeatedly for the recovery of his son but the law which was used a shield for the elite but did not give her justice.

This short story portrays the thinking of Mian Raza Rabbani that there are two sets of law in the country one for the elite and other for the poor.

The ‘Flowers of Dust’ is the story of a labourer who worked in a cotton factory but due to lack of facilities he was suffering from asthma and was trying to get his treatment from government hospital but he cannot find space there for his treatment.

The beautiful aspect of this short story was that the author beautifully paints the love and spiritual life of labourers.

Mian Raza Rabbani has written another short story about death of his father whom he have special emotions and create such an emotional scene.

In his book Mian Raza Rabbani also takes up the subjects of lives of kidnapped children and exposes the society how the lives of those children are destroyed while telling about the camps where they have been kept and also used them for robbery as well as for begging.

He also takes up the subject of injustices with the women and how they are kidnapped and forced to become sex-workers and also sexual harassment of women.

Raza Rabbani authored a short story in his book about those girls, who are forced for marriage against their choice.

Another short story he authored is about social impact on the families of overseas Pakistani who left the country to earn and how their family system faces problems.

He wrote how the family system is being destroyed in the country that is giving rise to extremism.

