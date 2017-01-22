Low-cost housing projects planned in federal capital: Mayor

Islamabad

Here comes a good news for those who don’t own a house of their own in Islamabad. The Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have planned low-cost housing projects in the city.

“The prices of residential plots have escalated over the years due to high demand, and construction cost of houses made it very difficult for ordinary people to have their own houses. Keeping that in mind and following the prime minister’s directions, we’ve planned to begin low-cost housing in Islamabad in collaboration with the Association of Builders and Developers, mostly to benefit the local residents. This will also help address the problem of encroachments and illegal slums. All stakeholders need to act together in this respect,” Islamabad Mayor and Capital Development Authority Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said at a local hotel on Saturday.

The event was organised for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between ABAD and Jang Media Group for the March 24-26 Property Expo to be held at the Pakistan-China Centre, here.

ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani and Sarmad Ali of Jang Media Group signed the MoU in the presence of the chief guest Sheikh Anser, businessmen and builders.

The mayor said the IMC and CDA would extend all possible cooperation and support to those want to do something for the development of Islamabad.

He said like Karachi and Lahore, the IMC had planned to develop a modern, well-equipped expo centre in Islamabad.

“Currently, we are looking for a suitable place to put up an expo centre offering all necessary facilities under one roof to help local and foreign businessmen exhibit their goods and services,” he said.

Sheikh Anser said he would ensure the effective resolution of all problems facing ABAD and other members of business community for Islamabad’s development as a modern world capital.

He said he felt the real estate was the most lucrative business in the world and same was the case in Pakistan and therefore, he was ensuring more and more investors put their money in Islamabad’s real estate sector.

“When I became the mayor, I learned the real estate investors faced lots of bureaucratic hurdles to the smooth execution of their plans but now, I can proudly claim that I’ve streamlined all such things to boost construction industry in Islamabad. You will see tremendous building activity in the city from next month,” he said.

The mayor also said the IMC would resume the holding of industrial exhibition in the city this year with the cooperation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Addressing participants, ABAD chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said the association had planned to build 0.1 million residential units in Islamabad to meet housing shortage.

He said currently, Pakistan was short of 12 million houses.

“We’ve the capacity to build new houses at the minimum possible cost but for that, we expect that the federal government and Islamabad’s administration will offer the required help and cooperation,” he said.

The ABAD chairman said the association was constructing one house in 13 days in Karachi using modern technology and that the same could be done in Islamabad if the federal government gave it incentives.

He said a large number of foreign investors wanted to make investment in the real estate sector of Pakistan but they were reluctant to do so due to high taxation and other administrative issues.

Mohsin Sheikhani said the federal and provincial governments had different property tax rates and therefore, he suggested that the Federal Board of Revenue should announce a uniform tax on property.

He added that the 13 per cent stamp duty on property should also be the uniform.

Sarmad Ali of Jang Media Group said there was a huge potential of investment in Islamabad’s real estate sector.

He said the city’s documented real estate valued Rs5.2 billion and undocumented Rs7 trillion.

“All stakeholders should join hands to end housing crisis in Islamabad,” he said, expressing the hope that the coming property expo would provide local residents with a good opportunity to plan housing.

