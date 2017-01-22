People of different segments of society say their prime minister has talked valiantly on Kashmir in such a way that he seems to have changed a businessman’s mind. “He is bold human right activist and ardently supports those men and women who want to liberate their motherland forcibly occupied by India.”

They consider Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the occasion of World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland very significant in the wake of the present critical phase of Kashmiri youths’ fight for plebiscite.

He has rightly and timely stressed again the need for solving the outstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir if the rest of the world wants durable peace, progress and human prosperity.

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan’s foremost priority has been to initiate an era of development and build a friendly and peaceful neighbourhood in the region.

Kashmiri youths living in Rawalpindi-Islamabad, Lahore and Sialkot say peace can never be achieved unless Kashmir question is solved. “India has to fulfil the promise its first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had made to the United Nations to hold a plebiscite to determine what actually the Kashmiris wanted then, and what they want today.”

The the issue has been lying unresolved with the United Nations despite many resolutions adopted unanimously, which empowered Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

Kashmiris had wanted to exercise that right, but the Indian Armed Forces committed naked aggression on the state.

India dropped its troops and pushed them into the state to fight against the Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Pak stand on Kashmir is principled and in accordance with the UN Charter: there has to be a free and fair plebiscite in the occupied Valley under the auspices of the world body as envisaged in its resolutions of August 13, 1948, and January 5, 1949.

Pakistan’s prime minister has rightly drawn the world attention to the new unprecedented wave of protests against occupation of J and K and suppression of the voice of the youths who are demanding exercise of right to self-determination.

People say: “If Kashmir issue is not solved then India’s no-talks posture will mean something else, and that may mean ‘war’ which neither young Kashmiris nor Pakistanis want”. Where is sanity!

