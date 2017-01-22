Islamabad

Joseph Masih, a Christian has filed a petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking ban on the sale and purchase of liquor and issuing permits in the name of Christians and non-Muslims.

Petitioner through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry advocate has adopted before the court that liquor is strictly prohibited in Christian Holy Scriptures and Christian community wants a complete ban and considers liquor using a menace for the society.

Petitioner has nominated federation through secretary Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and director Excise and Taxation as respondents.

Petitioner said that Christian community felt aggrieved when liquor permits were issued in their names that was to malign, defame and create bad impression of this community since out of five percent non-Muslims in this country, most of them were the Christians.

Petitioner said that the respondents issued liquor permits to the Muslims, hotels and others in the name of Christian community which was totally unjust and had no religious, moral and legal justification.

Petitioner for putting an end to this practice also filed applications to the respondents and there was no response.

By referring article 36 of the Constitution, the petitioner said that it was mandatory on the government to protect the minorities but under the said circumstances, government was breaching constitutional guarantees given to the minorities.

Petitioner prayed to the court to stop the respondents from issuing all kinds of liquor permits in the name of Christians or non-Muslims. And a complete ban be enforced on usage, consumption, storage, sale and purchase of liquor in the federal capital, he further prayed.

