The judicial magistrate (South) fixed January 28 for a hearing about Regent Plaza fire in which 11 people had died in December.

The court again expressed its displeasure over the failure of the investigation officer (IO) to submit the charge sheet in the case. It said the IO must submit the charge sheet in the case by January 28. Earlier, the SHC had granted pre-arrest bail to two of the hotel’s owners and three members of its management and had directed them to approach the trial court, which later granted them interim bail.

