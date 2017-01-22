Print Story
Two MQM men indicted for murder of two ST workersJanuary 22, 2017 Karachi
An anti-terrorism court indicted two Muttahida Qaumi Movement workers on Saturday on charges of murdering two workers of the Sunni Tehreek.
The prosecution alleged that the then sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Shehzad, along with another worker of the party, Zohaib alias Builder, had killed two Sunni Tehreek (ST) activists in Garden police jurisdiction in 2012.
Both accused pleaded not guilty. The court then summoned prosecution witnesses to testify against the defendants at the next hearing.