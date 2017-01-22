Muhammad Salahuddin Qureshi, former senior member of the Board of Revenue, passed away on Saturday at his home in Karachi. He was 79.

Qureshi, a PCS officer, held various positions in Sindh, including the commissioner of Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas. Earlier, he served as chairman of the Sindh Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) and as DC South. He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam for his services. In 2013, he wrote a book “Sindh: Time Capsule of Heritage”.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at Sultan Masjid and he was buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Qureshi was the father of PCS officer Lubna Salahuddin and EOBI DG Investment Riaz Salahuddin. Soyem will be held between Zohr and Asr at the family home. Address: 68/1, 6th Street, off Khayaban-e-Badban, DHA, Karachi.

