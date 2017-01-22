An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sentenced Awami National Party (ANP) worker Sher Hakeem to 21 years in prison for possessing illegal arms and explosives.

Hakeem was arrested from the area of Quaidabad in September 2013. The police team had seized illegal weapons and explosive materials during their raid. On Saturday the ATC awarded him a 21-year jail term and ordered confiscating movable and immovable properties of the convict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the ANP activist and announced that if he failed to pay the fine, he would have to spend an additional six months in prison.

Another ATC hearing a terrorism case against Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Dr Asim Hussain, Pak Sarzameen Party’s Anis Qaimkhani and others permitted Qaimkhani to go abroad against a surety of Rs2 million.

Pasban’s Usman Moazzam and PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel were also in court for the hearing.

The ATC was informed that Dr Hussain was not feeling well enough to be in court.

In the four cases pertaining to the violent incidents of May 12, 2007, the ATC concerned issued non-bailable warrants against 12 of the accused.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Kamran Farooqui, who was already detained in other cases, Adnan Ahmed and others were declared absconders.

The court issued arrest warrants against them and fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing.

As many as 16 MQM workers accused in the case were brought to the ATC.

The court also adopted a lenient manner on their bail matter. They were granted bail against Rs500,000 each, but 15 of them claimed they were unable to pay the amount so the court fixed Rs75,000 each as the bail amount.

