Party chairman asks Khuhro to issue show-cause notice to minister; Bakhtawar, Nafisa Shah and Sharmila Faruqi seek action against him

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the party’s provincial chief and parliamentary leader Nisar Khuhro on Saturday to issue a show cause notice to the party’s own MPA and works and services minister Imdad Pitafi for his derogatory remarks against Pakistan Muslim League-Functional MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi.

Besides, Bilawal’s sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and other PPP members too have condemned their own party’s minister for his remarks. Bakhtawar has demanded that Pitafi should apologise to the PML-F lawmaker.

During the provincial assembly proceedings on Friday, Pitafi had told Abbasi that she should “come to my chamber if she is not satisfied with the answer” when she had asked him to read his answer in English.

Abbasi had retorted that the minister should take his mother and sisters to his chamber as she fully understood what he meant. On Saturday, Bakhtawar tweeted,” Yes [Pitafi] must apologise absolutely unacceptable behaviour & totally against ethos of our party that has been led by the strongest of women.”

Bakhtawar had replied to PPP MNA Nafisa Shah, who had tweeted, “MPA ImdadPitafi's derogatory words against #NusratAbbasi in Sindhassembly r unacceptable. He must be made to apologise 2the house& 2the MPA.”

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi tweeted, “Some people are just shameless. He’s [Pitafi] done it before. Leadership should sack him.”

In fact, when it was pointed out that PPP MPA Taimur Talpur was making noises after Pitafi’s remarks to further insult the PML-F lawmaker, Faruqi tweeted, “Partners in crime is more like it. Saw a clip of him hooting. Unfortunate when u support harassment.”

