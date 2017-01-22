Karachi

Dull trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,450/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,912/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,585/maund and Rs7,057/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the sale of yarn had declined in the local market, which had impact lifting of cotton alongside an increase in lint prices.

Imposition of regulatory duty on fine yarn had little impact at local market, as it was used by big mills in the value-added exports, as value addition does not come under the regulatory duty,” he said. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 2,000 bales.

Shujabad and Fort Abbas’s 200 bales each were sold at Rs6,200 to Rs6,550/maund, while 600 bales of DG Khan and 1,000 bales of Rahimyar Khan were each sold at Rs6,700/maund.

