Rupee likely to remain flat
January 22, 2017
The rupee is expected to remain in a narrow-range against the dollar next week due to sufficient inflows available in the market, analysts said on Saturday.
The rupee could hover at 104.84 and 104.89/dollar in the interbank market in the coming sessions.
“It looks unlikely that there will be any change in the interbank market rates, said an analyst at Tresmark Research. The rupee traded at 104.84 and 104.85 against the dollar during the outgoing week.