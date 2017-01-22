SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans slid for a second session on Friday with a strong dollar weighing on prices, although crop-damaging floods in Argentina kept a floor under the market.

Wheat fell for a third consecutive session on concerns over slowing demand after prices earlier this week climbed to their highest since August.

The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract is up 1.7 percent this week, adding to last week´s 5.2 percent gain.

Soybeans are drawing support from the threat of rain-damage to crops in Argentina, the world´s third largest soybean exporter and the top supplier of soymeal and soyoil.

Argentina will harvest 52.9 million tonnes of soy this season, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday, cutting its previous 54.4 million tonne forecast due to bad weather.

Also on Thursday, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange shaved its soy planting estimate for the current 2016/17 season to 19.2 million hectares (47.4 million acres) from a previous forecast of 19.3 million hectares, citing extreme weather.

"The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said more than half of that area could be lost, depending on how the weather pans out over the next few weeks," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Affected regions are expected to dry down over the coming days. " U.S. producers are poised to plant 90.52 million acres of soybeans later this year, topping the all-time high set in 2016 by about 7 million acres, a Farm Futures survey indicated.

