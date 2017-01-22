Investors are on the lookout for attractive income announcements in the upcoming earnings season to take fresh position, while futures rollover and Panama hullaballoo might weigh in their bullish initiative, analysts said.

Analyst Faizan Ahmed at JS Global said KSE 100-share Index closed almost unchanged amid profit-taking during the first half of this week.

“Later, however, bulls took charge to help Index close in the black,” Ahmed said.

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 0.31 percent, or 154.33 points, to close the week at 49,364.83 points.

KSE 30-share Index shed 1.13 percent, or 302.58 points, to end at 26,436.65 points.

“In line with the past many weeks trend, foreigners remained net sellers of $46.6 million during the week,” Topline Securities said in a report.

“Main selling by foreigners was seen in banks, followed by textile and electricity.”

An analyst at BIPL Securities said

the Index started the week with a much-anticipated correction, but staged a recovery towards the latter half of the week.

“The Index recovered on the back of some sector-specific positive news,” BIPL Securities said in a report.

“The index was supported by news of continuation in fertiliser subsidy, which should have positive implications on sectors, driven by improved farm-level income.”

Anti-dumping duty on Chinese and Ukrainian cold rolled coils encouraged local steel makers. Similarly, the duty on import of cotton from India spurred the activity in the textile sector.

During the week, successful book building process of Roshan Packages took place, which was oversubscribed 6.83 times.

Results of some big shares, like PPL and MARI came out during the week and a dismal performance by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for the last fiscal year dragged the price down, while the market positively reacted on MARI’s result.

Commissioning of Cherat Cement’s plant was taken positively and subsequently the stock closed near its daily upper limit. Overall, most of the activity during the week was witnessed in the medium-tier stocks.

0



0







Investors eye earnings; rollover to weigh was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180833-Investors-eye-earnings-rollover-to-weigh/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Investors eye earnings; rollover to weigh" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180833-Investors-eye-earnings-rollover-to-weigh.