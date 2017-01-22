WASHINGTON: The leader of a Taiwanese delegation that defied Chinese anger to attend US President Donald Trump´s inauguration said Friday that US-Taiwan ties were at a "historic high."

Former premier Yu Shyi-kun, who headed the Taiwanese government between 2002 and 2005, led an 11-strong team to the ceremony on Washington´s National Mall.

His invitation to the event had enraged Beijing -- which sees the self-ruling island as part of its own territory awaiting reunification -- and sparked a diplomatic spat.

China formally asked Washington not to welcome a Taiwanese party to the inauguration, leading Yu to denounce its leader Xi Jinping as "narrow-minded."

But, even if anger preceded the visit, Yu was all smiles on Friday after attending the event, along with parliamentarians from four Taiwanese parties.

Yu himself is a member and former chairman of Taiwan´s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which is skeptical of cross-strait ties and defends Taipei´s autonomy.

He was enthused by the welcome he had received in Washington: "Taiwan-US relations are probably at their best right now," he told AFP.

