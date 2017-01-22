KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan (HPH), the country’s first deepwater container terminal, started test operations on December 9, 2016, a statement said.

In less than two months, Hutchison Ports Pakistan set a new productivity record for Karachi with the handling of 1,666 moves in just under 17 hours on the 6,200 TEU vessel MSC Lucy, which called at the terminal on January 17, 2017, it added.

During her stay at the brand new facility, the terminal achieved a Vessel Operating Rate (VOR) of 129 container moves/hour, a Berth Productivity Rate (BPR) of 102 container moves/hour and a Gross Crane Rate (GCR) of 27.8 container moves/hour.

During the call, a total of 2,634 TEUs were handled, it added.

The previous highest recorded VOR of 121 container moves/hour in Karachi was set by Hutchison Ports KICT in 2013.

