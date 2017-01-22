LDFA expo promises farmers’ empowerment

HYDERABAD: A two-day exhibition of livestock, dairy, fisheries, poultry, and agriculture (LDFA) was launched on Saturday with a springtide of sights, sounds, and smells of stunning wonders of nature used for food, fiber, and labor, a statement said.

“This LDFA exhibition will go a long way in opening new business opportunities for livestock and crop farmers,” Minister for livestock and fisheries Sindh, Muhammad Ali Malkani said after the inauguration of the expo, at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam.

“Presently urban centers are facing burden of migration from rural areas as locals are losing traditional income sources and leaving their villages in search of better living because.”

The most popular as well as the best breeds of buffalos, cows, goats, sheep, camels, horses, and birds have been put on display at the Expo Center at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

Going forward the minister said the Sindh government wants to build resources at rural level to benefit the people by providing job opportunities to stop migration.

“We will organise similar events in other areas of the province down the line to provide better market access to farmers of the province,” said Malkani.

Assuring them of full government support, he appealed to the investors to explore opportunities in the rural areas of Sindh to create jobs for the locals and promote rural economy.

Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (BOI) Naheed Memon, in her welcome address, said this exhibition will be organized in different agriculture centers in the province to provide accessibility to rural farmers, so they may take opportunities for marketing of their products.

“Sindh has a traditional agrarian economy. Research has shown that over the last 20 years, agricultural growth in the province has declined to a great deal --losing productivity at certain level due to various reasons,” the BOI chief said.

She underscored that providing market access to farmers is a major objective to provide opportunities to the local stakeholders.

“The farmers should learn things like business angles, market mechanisms, branding, packing, visibility, etc by interacting with the investors and businessmen here at the expo,” said she.

She emphasized the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) wants to increase the farmers’ income by helping them have better market access and explore innovative business opportunities. “Through the support and cooperation of farmers we will overcome all barriers in business to provide access to these rural people.”

SAU vice chancellor, Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sehrai in his speech appreciated the Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and SEDF for organizing such a mega event at the SAU.

“These events will provide opportunities to rural farmers and remove urban- rural gap in terms of economic resources and job opportunities,” the VC said adding modernizing agriculture farms will benefit small farmers in agriculture and livestock.

Sehrai said Pakistan is blessed with a rich and vast natural resource base and different agro-ecological and climatic zones with great potential for producing all types of crops, including food crops, cash crops, fruits, fodder and vegetable commodities.

“Thus agriculture sector continues to be an essential component of Pakistan's economy.”

The event has been organized by the Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Sindh Board of Investment in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Livestock & Fisheries Department and Agriculture.

