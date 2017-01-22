ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan is scheduled to arrive in Brussels on January 22 (today) on a four-day official visit.

Khan will chair a conference of trade officers based in Pakistan’s missions in Europe.

The minister will hold meetings with senior officials of European Commission and members of European Parliament besides meeting with Pakistani community in Belgium, said a message received from Brussels on Saturday. Minister will also address a seminar on “Pakistan’s Changing Reality: An Opportunity for Peace and Development” to be organised by a think-tank, the European Institute of Asian Studies. During his meetings, the minister will apprise the officials of the EU Commission and the European parliamentarians of the growing economic potential of Pakistan.

