ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday took notice of alleged rape and torture on six-year-old girl Tooba in Karachi. The action was taken on reports that she was tried to be murdered after being raped by unidentified people and was thrown into a drain. Her body was found besides the Korangi Causeway with severe injuries caused by torture. She was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, in serious condition. Taking notice of the issue, the CJP directed IGP, Sindh, to submit a report within 48 hours.

