ISLAMABAD: The Senate nominated six senators Friday as members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following their selection through balloting, for which a formal notification will soon be issued by the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA).

The government came under fire for inordinately delaying the over-due NFC Award, which is seen by senators, mostly those on the opposition benches, as a bid to deprive the smaller provinces of their rights. The Centre was also accused of diverting the maximum resources towards Punjab.

The Public Accounts Committee, hitherto without representation of the Upper House of parliament, will now have six senators as its members: three from the treasury and as many from the opposition benches.

Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez announced this during proceedings of the House that six members have been elected through balloting: one from each province, while the remaining two are from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Fata.

In September last year, the Senate had adopted a motion, empowering the Senate chairman to nominate the six senators as members PAC, for which according to secretary Senate balloting was conducted on Friday. Those who were elected as member PAC are: PML-N’s Chaudhry Tanveer Khan from Punjab, Sherry Rehman of PPP from Sindh, Azam Khan Swati from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of PTI, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-F from Balochsitan, Mushahid Hussain Sayed from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) from the federal capital, and Hidayatullah from Fata. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor is the deputy chairman of the Senate as well. With the nomination of six senators in the 24-member PAC of National Assembly, its numerical strength has now reached 30.

Speaking on a motion to discuss the second biannual monitoring report on implementation of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award (January-June, 2016), the senators slammed the government for what they called the inordinate delay in forming the new NFC Award.

Another issue which they spoke upon was that the Centre should keep a close liaison with the smaller provinces, saying that most of the resources generated from these were being diverted to a particular province under the pretext of population, an obvious reference to Punjab.

The senators proposed that besides population, the government should also keep the backwardness of the province in view while distributing the resources to the provinces, adding the Sindh province, which was generating revenue more than any other province must not be treated like children of lesser God.

