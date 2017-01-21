CPEC enabled govt to save country from civil war-like situation, says Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal has said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enabled the present government to save the country, which was on the brink of a civil war-like situation due to a crippling energy crisis persisting till 2013.

We should remember in 2013 the country had been facing 18 to 20 hours of power loadshedding and labourers were protesting on streets, creating a civil war-like situation due to near shutdown of industries. Now loadshedding has been curtailed by four to six hours daily, the federal minister stated this here on Friday while addressing as the chief guest at the 9th International CSR Summit and Awards 2017 organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The minister said owing to investment received through CPEC project, the government was going to add a record 11,000 megawatt electricity to national grid by 2018. He said that owing to new energy projects launched by the present govt, industries in the country had been provided uninterrupted power supply for the last one year. He said without energy projects being initiated under CPEC, power loadshedding crisis in the country could have amplified to 24 hours.

Ahsan Iqbal said the reinvigoration of the economy had been possible through ample generation of electricity, which was vital for running of business and industries that in turn would give way to job creation, socio-economic uplift and poverty alleviation in the society.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, said the country like every other year was facing multitude of national level challenges and crises due to recurring natural calamities and man-made disasters. He said although the present government had the utmost resolve to uplift socio-economic conditions of masses especially in fields of health, education and poverty alleviation but it did require the support of private sector and civil society to effectively combat the challenges getting serious due to an increase in population and unemployment in the society.

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the summit, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change, said the concept of CSR had been enhanced globally as in present times it was called corporate, social and environmental responsibility as corporate entities should also take care of the environment as it encompassed everything available in the society. Mian Shaukat Masud said the FPCCI had several standing committees to look after health, education, non-formal education, vocational training and several other aspects of socio-economic development of society. He said that many leading universities, colleges, research institutes in the country had been founded by industrialists and businessmen as part of their vision to do CSR-related work even before the creation of Pakistan. He said the DJ College, NED University, Adamjee College and LUMS were some of the leading examples of magnificent educational institutions established by businessmen under their vision to do philanthropy in the society.

NFEH President M Naeem Qureshi said that his forum had been supporting corporate sector to do philanthropy and invest in socio-economic sectors since 2007.

Brig (retd) Tarique Lakhair, General Manager at Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, said that coal mining and related power generation projects in the backward area of Thar had given way to a number of welfare initiatives to uplift standards of living of its residents.

Meanwhile, some 55 leading companies and organisations of the country received the annual CSR awards on basis of their outstanding performance in the arena of social sector development, mainly for underprivileged masses. One salient feature of the award ceremony was a special CSR award given to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Centre received by its Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Sultan in recognition of services of the hospital in curing various cancerous diseases in the country over the last many years.

Another prominent feature of the ceremony was Life Time Achievement Award given to poet Anwar Masood.

