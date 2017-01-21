KARACHI: The Consulate General of Morocco organised the Moroccan Food and Culture festival, which was inaugurated by H E Mohmed Karmoune, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan. The renowned Moroccan fashion designer Qatine Anouar presented his collection of Moroccan traditional Kaftan at an impressive fashion show. The Moroccan cuisine was prepared by the chief chef Issamel Bouzidi who had especially flown from Morocco along with the fashion designer.

The Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, H E Mohmed Karmoune, appreciated efforts of Ishtiaq Baig for organising such a grand event to promote Moroccan culture, fashion and cuisine in Pakistan. He said that Morocco and Pakistan had historic relationship and such events would bring the people of two countries closer. The honorary Consul General of Morocco, Ishtiaq Baig, in his speech, welcomed the guests and said that it had become a yearly event and Karachiites looked forward to it now. He also said that the bilateral trade was enhancing.

The venue was decorated with Pakistani and Moroccan flags and people from all walks of life attended the event. Those who attended were Ambassador of Morocco H E Mohmed Karmoune, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, CEO TDAP S M Muneer, SVP FPCCI Aamer Ata Bajwa, Senator Saeed Ghani and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

