NEW DELHI: The Indian Army plans to deploy about 464 newly-ordered T-90MS main battle tanks (MBTs) along India's western and northern borders with Pakistan, military officials have told the foreign media. The T-90MS MBTs, which are being acquired in kit form from Russia for Rs 134.80 billion ($2 billion), will in the coming years supplement around 850-900 Bhishma MBTs currently deployed in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Punjab, both of which border Pakistan. Bhishma is the designation for the Indian variant of the T-90S MBT, the export model of the T-90 MBT in use with the Russian ground forces.

0



0







India to deploy 464 T-90MS tanks along Pak border was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180752-India-to-deploy-464-T-90MS-tanks-along-Pak-border/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India to deploy 464 T-90MS tanks along Pak border" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180752-India-to-deploy-464-T-90MS-tanks-along-Pak-border.