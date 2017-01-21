LAHORE: US president-elect Donald Trump, who is just hours away from becoming the world super power’s head of state, has raised more money for his inauguration than any of his predecessors in history, Fox News reported.

Most of the funding, needed to pay for official inaugural balls, the traditional parade, giant TV screens showing the swearing-in function and to build thousands of portable toilets, has come through six-and seven-figure cheques from large US corporations like Chevron and Boeing.

Quoting numbers from the Associated Press, the Congressional Research Service and the Federal Election Commission, Fox News said Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised a record $100 million-plus in private donations, which is nearly double the previous record.

However, Trump’s Inaugural Committee has capped contributions at $1 million apiece and is not reportedly accepting donations from registered federal lobbyists. President Obama’s inaugural committee had collected $55 million in 2009 and $43 million in 2013.

