LAHORE: Opposition leader Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed will file a reference with the Punjab Assembly speaker seeking disqualification of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for ‘misusing’ authority.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed alleged that the CM preferred family interest to national interest and violated his oath. He alleged the CM, in violation of Supreme Court’s orders, and shifted Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Ittefaq Sugar Mills.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was not Sadiq and Amin, so he had no justification to remain in office. Ejaz Ch, former Punjab PTI president, on the occasion said the ownership of

Ittefaq and Chaudhry Sugar Mills belonged to Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Begum Kulsoom and Hamza Shahbaz.

