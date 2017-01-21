QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti remained safe when a helicopter he was traveling in made an emergency landing in the Khaliqdad area of Kalat on Friday. The provincial minister was on a mission to Kalat to personally monitor the relief and rescue operation in the snow-hit areas when the hydraulic system of the helicopter failed. Reports said the pilot using his expertise landed the helicopter safely. There were seven people including the minister and crew members on board and all remained safe. Security was tightened in the area where the helicopter crash landed.

