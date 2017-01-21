Obama asks for ideas, pledging work for ‘true democracy’

WASHINGTON: US President Barack Obama called on Friday on the public to offer ideas on what he should do in retirement, pledging to work for “true democracy” as he exits the White House.

Just hours before handing over the leadership of the United States to Donald Trump, Obama said in tweets and a video with his wife Michelle that they were accepting ideas from the public for what his new presidential center in Chicago should do going ahead.

"I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love," Obama tweeted.

“As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at http://Obama.org.”

In the video, Michelle said that the first order of business for the Obamas as private citizens will be “to take a little break.”

“We’re finally going to get some sleep. And take some time to be with our family, and just be still for a little bit.”

But then, they said, they will begin to work on projects out of Obama’s new presidential center, which Obama described as a “living, working center for citizenship.”

They asked people to send in their ideas on what they should to.

“Tell us about what we can achieve together,” said Michelle Obama.

“Tell us about the young leaders, and companies, and organisations that inspire you. This will be your presidential center just as much as it will be ours.”

“So we want you to tell us what we should be thinking about.”

“True democracy is a project that is much bigger than any one of us,” Barack Obama added.

“It’s a job for all of us.”

Meanwhile, the awkward moment the Obamas met the Trumps before the inauguration has been captured by many cameras. Michelle Obama grimaced as Melania Trump handed her a blue Tiffany box. The contents of the gift are as yet unknown.

he awkward moment the Obamas met the Trumps before the inauguration has been captured by many cameras.Michelle Obama grimaced as Melania Trump handed her a blue Tiffany box. The contents of the gift are as yet unknown.

Barack Obama left the White House for the last time as President today, before Donald Trump is due to be sworn in. He tweeted some inspiring final words for people across the world, echoing the messages which got him elected in 2008.

Minutes before he left the White House for the final time as president, Obama left some parting words on his Twitter account. He wrote: “It's been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.

“I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love.”

