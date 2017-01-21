PENNE, Italy: Italian rescuers on Friday began pulling survivors from the ruins of a mountain hotel, two days after it was buried under a devastating avalanche.

Amidst relief that anyone at all had survived, there was confusion over the exact numbers located and extracted amid conflicting updates from different branches of the emergency services.

But there were hopes that a total of 11 people would have been removed from the rubble by nightfall, leaving at least another 14 to account for.

A group of six people were found in an air pocket on Friday morning but only two of them, a mother and her young son, had been extracted by mid-afternoon, contrary to earlier briefings from rescuers.

Roberto Carminucci, one of the coordinators of the rescue operation, said contact had been made with another group, reported by Italian media to count five survivors.

“We are in contact and we hope to find survivors but we don’t know how many voices we are hearing or the state (of health) of those trapped so we cannot give any firm numbers yet,” he said.

