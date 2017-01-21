TEHRAN: Iranian officials said on Friday they were losing hope of pulling any survivors from the rubble of a collapsed Tehran high-rise where around 20 firefighters are feared to have lost their lives.

Rescue workers, soldiers and sniffer dogs were still frantically searching through the wreckage of the 15-storey Plasco building in downtown Tehran, which collapsed on Thursday after a four-hour blaze. But smouldering fires and smoke were complicating the search, and so far no survivors or bodies had been found.

“It is very unlikely that we will pull anyone out alive from the rubble,” the head of Tehran’s crisis management centre, Esmail Najjar, told the ISNA news agency.

