MELBOURNE: Stan Wawrinka was not fully convincing in his four-set victory against Serbian Viktor Troicki but the fourth seed refused to fuss over the nature of his win after securing his place in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday.

Wawrinka produced an error-ridden first set, then had two opportunities to serve out for the match in the fourth only to be broken by the 29th-seed, who also then saved a match point,The Swiss then advanced with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(7) victory.

“It doesn’t matter the way you’re playing, especially the beginning of a grand slam. It doesn’t change anything,” Wawrinka told reporters.

“The goal is to win those matches. I don’t really care if I play really well, well, or okay. I want to win. I want to get through those matches. I want to go as far as possible. “That’s what matters at the end of the day.” While he remembers the victories, like at Melbourne Park in 2014 when he clinched his first grand slam title, he has stated numerous times that last year’s performance has no relevance to this year’s. Despite having won the previous seven encounters against Troicki, the Serb could have been exactly one of those opponents he could have lost to had he not focussed on the match.

