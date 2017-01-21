KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi’s race to the title at Australian Open ended as he and his new doubles partner Jurgen Melzer of Austria lost in the second round.

Aisam and Melzer, ranked 40th and 151st, respectively, were beaten by the unseeded pair of Brian Baker from the US and Nikola Mektic from Croatia 4-6, 3-6 in the second round.

Melzer was once world number six in doubles. Aisam has played this grand slam seven times and has never crossed the third round. Aisam is also to play mixed doubles in this first grand slam of the year.

