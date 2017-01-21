U18 Snooker Championship

KARACHI: Unseeded Shaikh Mudassir cruised into the final of the 2nd National Under-18 Snooker Championship 2017 as he defeated Mohammad Rafique of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the semi-final at the PSB Complex in Islamabad on Friday.

In the final, he will face top seeded Naseem Akhtar, who whipped Umar Azhar in straight frames.

According to the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), the all-Punjab title clash will be played between Naseem and Mudassir on January 26 upon the conclusion of the National Under-21 Snooker Championship which gets underway on Saturday (today).

Both the best-of-seven-frame semi-finals turned out to be one-sided affairs.

Naseem, the Punjab Cup champion, and Mudassir gave nothing away to their rivals.

Naseem was in complete command of the situation while blasting Umar 4-0 with the frame scores of 70-17, 52-50, 54-9, 56-15.

Mudassir hammered Rafique by an identical margin with the frame scores being 64-38, 60-21, 55-35, 56-13.

Two of the four quarter-finals, held earlier in the day, had gone to the full distance of seven frames.

Umar edged out Raees Ali Usama 4-3 with the scores of 79-7, 12-50, 84-0, 45-54, 69-34, 51-36, having fired a break of 58 in the third frame.

Rafique was engaged in a similar tense battle before he outwitted Saud Khan 4-3 with the scores of 20-65, 74-61, 20-64, 77-44, 45-44, 46-60, 65-45.

Naseem had no problems in thrashing Shazaib Malik 4-0 with the scores of 86-12(68), 57-28, 70-17, 70-36, going from strength to strength after chalking up a break of 68 in the opening frame.

Mudassir strolled into the semi-finals, showing no mercy to the 12-year-old Hamza Ilyas, routing him in straight frames with the scores of 55-24, 60-17, 66-37, 63-39.

