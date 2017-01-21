KARACHI: Test cricketer Younis Khan witnessed the training session of Lyari’s young footballers under the supervision of Brazilian coach Romildo Sanchez here at the Peoples Sports Complex on Friday.

Sanchez, who has been invited by the Foundation Public School, conducted drills of around 25 boys and as many girls.

The coach was very impressed with the talent of young boys who were from age-group 12 to 16.

The Lyari girls also impressed the coach with their talent. Younis also joined the drill of the boys. He said he was fond of football and was very happy with the way Karachi has got a well-facilitated venue in the shape of Peoples Stadium. Sanchez is on an 11-day tour of Karachi and will train around 200 players and 100 coaches.

