MARDAN: The sons of a journalist who recently died of cardiac arrest on Friday alleged that their father lost his life owing to the negligence of doctors at the Mardan Medical Complex.

Talking to The News, Mohammad Faisal and Mohammad Abbas Khan, sons of Mohammad Shafi, a former president of the Mardan Press Club, said they took their father to the Mardan Medical Complex after he complained of having pain in the chest.

Mohammad Faisal said his father told the doctor on duty that he had suffered a heart attack last year. He said the doctor advised his father to undergo ECG.“After undergoing the ECG, the doctor administered an injection to my father to dull the pain, but it didn’t subside and my father suffered a heart attack,” he recalled.

He said his father was taken to the Cardiology Department, where he died of cardiac arrest.Mohammad Faisal said the senior doctors were not present at the hospital and the junior ones examined his father, but they couldn’t properly treat him, which led to his death.

“If senior doctors were present at the hospital, my father would have survived,” he said, asking the government to take action against the doctors who ran private clinics and didn’t perform duty at public sector hospitals.

