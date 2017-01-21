NOWSHERA: Awami National Party Wali (ANP-W) provincial president Fareed Toofan on Friday said that his party would show its strength in the public meeting at the Jinnah Park on January 26.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with the death anniversaries of Khan Abdul Ghafar Khan aka Bacha Khan and Wali Khan here, he said that Asfandyar Wali and co looted public money and made assets. “They are going to arrange a function to mark the death anniversary of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan with their ill-gotten money,” he added.

He advised Asfandyar Wali to follow in the footsteps of his ancestors if he really considered himself as their inheritor. He also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government, saying that there was no rule of law in the province and the government failed to protect the rights of the province.

0



0







ANP-W to show strength in Jinnah Park gathering: Toofan was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180686-ANP-W-to-show-strength-in-Jinnah-Park-gathering-Toofan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ANP-W to show strength in Jinnah Park gathering: Toofan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180686-ANP-W-to-show-strength-in-Jinnah-Park-gathering-Toofan.