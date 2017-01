LALAMUSA

Students Friday paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Students in an event held at the Government ID Janjua College for Women, Lalamusa, paid tributes to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They delivered speeches and sang songs on the occasion.

0



0







Tribute to Quaid was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180678-Tribute-to-Quaid/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Tribute to Quaid" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180678-Tribute-to-Quaid.