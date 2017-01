KASUR

Three of a family died when a bus hit them near Bhonikay Morr on Multan Road in the limits of Pattoki police on Friday.

Abdul Majeed of Jamber Kalan village was taking his wife and minor daughter on his motorcycle to Lahore. When they reached near Bhonikay Morr a Lahore-bound speeding bus hit them, leaving Majeed, his wife Yasmeen and two-year old daughter Mehnaz dead on the spot. The police are investigating.

