‘PU Centre for Coal Tech benefiting industries’

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that students could reach new heights of their career and professional excellence through inventions and discoveries.

According to a press release, he was talking to students during his visit to Punjab University’s Centre for Coal Technology here on Friday.

Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dean Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Centre for Coal Technology Director Prof Dr Shahid Munir and faculty members were also present. Dr Zafar Mueen visited various state-of-the-art coal laboratories set up at the centre. Dr Shahid Munir said industries were benefiting from the experiments and research at the centre.

He said the centre would compete India and would produce engineers to meet the growing need of energy of the country in future. He said the machinery being used for research on coal was the latest. He said the high-tech machines had been made in the US, Italy, Austria and England which were being used in the renowned coal laboratories of the world. He said some of the machines had also been locally manufactured to save money. He said the centre had industry linkages more than any other department of the university.

Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir lauded the research activities and assured to extend all-out support for research projects.

PU result: The Punjab University has announced the result of BS Home Economics Part-II (second year) second Annual 2016.

The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, Punjab University (PU) has issued the schedule for submission of admission fee and forms for BCom Part-I and II Annual Examinations 2017.

For regular candidates, the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is 9-3-17 by hand and 3-3-17 by post while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 22-3-17 by hand and 10-3-17 by post.

For private candidates, the last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is 16-3-17 by hand and 10-3-17 by post while the forms can be submitted with double fee till 3-4-17 by hand and 24-3-17 by post. The date of commencement for exams will be announced later.

elections: The executive council of Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association has decided to hold the elections of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) on February 16, 2017.

The PUASA executive council also constituted election committee with Prof Dr Qazi Javad Iqbal of Department of Zoology as its chairman. The other members of the election committee are Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Prof Dr Rizwan Akram Rana, Prof Dr Farah Malik, Dr Zahid Javad, Hafiz Abdul Rashid and Imran Alam.

Seminar: A seminar titled “Quality Assurance Awareness Day” was held by Quality Enhancement Cell at University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

UET Vice -Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that repute of any institute depended on its quality of education to get prominent position in the leading ranking. He added that the expectations of people were being fulfilled through proper planning made by the university.

expats’ complaints: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that there is a need for collective efforts to safeguard the rights of overseas Pakistanis, and the role of district administration is very pivotal in this regard.

He said this during his meeting with Lahore Division Commissioner Abdullaha Sumbal. The meeting reviewed the resolution process of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib districts. Afzaal Bhatti said that with the vibrant input of field officers at the district level, the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis could be addressed in days. Lahore Division Commissioner Abdullaha Sumbal issued instructions to resolve the issues.

