Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Friday arranged a national literary seminar with the reference to Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The seminar was the part of social and literary activities, being arranged by the University on regular basis to project the message and teaching of the national heroes and celebrated personalities for inspiration and guidance of its students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui announced that University will be developed as hub of literary and culture activities, while laying greater focus on promotion of applied research that benefits the society.

Sindhi intellectual and scholar Dr. Naseer Memon delivered a key-note address at the seminar that was organised by the Department of Pakistani languages. Other speakers included Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid and Dr. Abdul Aziz Sehir Chairman of Urdu Department.

Paying rich tributes to renowned Sufi poet and saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, the speakers said he was an icon of the Sindhi language and spread the message of harmony among the people. Poetry had a high place in Sindhi language and literature and he disseminated the message of peace, love, harmony and tolerance.

