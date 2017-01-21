LAHORE

The little boy was barely clinging to life when he arrived in Singapore from Pakistan in an air ambulance three months ago but has made a miraculous recovery and will be heading home Friday, reported foreign media.

Shayan Khan, 10, had developed infections in his brain, chest, throat and lungs after surgery back home to remove part of a brain tumour the size of a squash ball.

His father, Mr Ali Khan, 46, remembers the tense six-hour flight. On the way here, the doctor on board attended to Shayan throughout and “would not sit in the seat even for one single minute”.

Ali said, “We were not hopeful that he would reach Singapore alive,” who added that it was made possible because of the generosity of strangers pooling together more than $250,000 to help with the treatment costs and hospital bills.

In 2014, Shayan started complaining of frequent headaches, poor vision and hearing loss.

Medical tests discovered a malignant tumour. An operation in August last year was successful in removing some of the tumour, which was not entirely accessible. But afterwards, Shayan developed multiple infections and became so weak he was unable to breathe on his own and needed to have a tube inserted into his neck to help him.

The doctor recommended sending Shayan to Singapore to be treated for the infections and to have the remaining tumour removed.

Accompanied by his parents and aunt, Shayan arrived here on Oct 13. A day later, he underwent surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Orchard Road to remove an abscess that had built up in his brain.

Consultant neurosurgeon Keith Goh said: “At that time, his condition was very bad. He was in a coma and could not move all his arms and legs.”

Shayan had to be attached to a ventilator to help him breathe. He also had a tube for feeding, and a tube to drain the excessive fluid from his brain. Further surgery was needed to insert a drainage tube, or shunt, in his brain.

His parents, who had sold their assets to pay for the treatment of their only child, found that their funds were fast depleting. Then, a group of individuals here found out about their plight and started crowd funding in October.

More than 500 strangers – Singaporeans, Pakistanis, Indians and Bangladeshis – chipped in to help pay for Shayan’s treatment, or cook meals for the family. Dr Goh said Shayan has made a good recovery.

